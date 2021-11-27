Phillip Schofield issues health update to 3million fans – and it's good news This Morning star Phillip has shared some good news

While COVID-19 continues to bring us devastating news headlines, many celebrities have been keen to share the positive news of having their vaccines – and Phillip Schofield has just received his booster jab!

This Morning star Phillip took to Instagram Stories to share the good news with his 3million followers, and he did so by simply uploading a photograph of his vaccine card with the caption: "Boosted!!"

The official card showed that Phillip received his third dose of the vaccine on Saturday, and he was given the Pfizer jab.

Just last week, fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly also got her booster, again choosing to share the happy news with her followers.

The 61-year-old TV presenter shared a photo from inside a vaccination centre where a nurse was administering her shot, as the star styled out a fashionable woollen jumper.

Although her face was obscured by the blue face mask that she was wearing, it was clear that she was pleased to be getting her third vaccination.

In her caption, she wrote: "Just got my booster! So easy. Please make sure you get yours. THANK YOU @NHS #covidbooster #lucky #thankful #kindness."

Fans rushed to support the star following her news as they shared messages of congratulations.

One penned: "Yay! Go Lorraine! I had mine on Weds too. A good feeling - thank you @NHS and all the volunteers at the vaccination centres all over the country."

Meanwhile, many celebrities have been testing positive for the virus or self-isolating due to track and trace.

Motsi Mabuse has been forced to pull out of this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly..." she wrote on social media. "Yesterday, I was contacted by NHS Test and Trace as being in close contact with someone on Sunday 21st Nov who has since tested positive."

