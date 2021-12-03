Demi Lovato announces big commitment amid sobriety journey

Demi Lovato has revealed that they are no longer 'California sober', i.e. only drinking alcohol and smoking weed in moderation. The star previously shared that they had chosen to go down this route on documentary Dancing With The Devil, but according to a new Instagram post they are now "sober sober".

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," they wrote. "Sober sober is the only way to be." Speaking on Dancing With The Devil, they explained that they had decided against going totally sober after a near-fatal overdose in 2018 since they felt it would end up in "failure".

"Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black and white thinker," they explained.

"You shouldn't be forced to get sober if you're not ready. You shouldn't get sober for other people. You have to do it for yourself."

Demi Lovato announced her lifestyle change on Instagram

Demi has battled with addiction since they were a teenager, and had been sober for six years before their overdose in 2018 which left them with brain damage and lasting vision problems.

In an interview with People in March 2021, they revealed that they now live with "partial blindness".

"The physical implications of what had happened were really difficult to adjust to," they said. "As simple as tweezing your eyebrows, I had to figure out how to look higher so that I could see because my blind spots were in the main focal point of my vision."

They added that getting dressed and putting on shoes was also a struggle, as well as pouring drinks.

All that said, they approached their new self with a "great sense of humor" and patience, saying: "I find that it's important to laugh when you can."

If you have been affected by addiction or alcoholism, you can find help via various helplines.

