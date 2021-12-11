Dax Shepard alarms fans with concerning health update - 'What a ride' This sounds awful

Dax Shepard left fans almost lost for words on Friday when he shared a video revealing he'd had hiccups for 50 hours!

The actor and husband of Kristen Bell took to Instagram with a clip in which he explained his health dilemma.

At the time, Dax was still hiccuping and said he had been doing so for over 20 hours.

The star still had his sense of humor at this point and admitted he could still find it slightly amusing.

But they didn't stop there as he explained more in the caption: "What a ride!!! 50 hours of hiccups," he said. "Worry not. We have been hiccup free for five days today.

"For anyone who has permanent hiccups, god bless. I don’t know if I could have gone a week with those without intervening with a cycle of cyanide. #hiccups #burps #robertdurst."

Dax said his hiccups escalated to vomiting

His fans were shocked by his admission and immediately began commenting. "Dude it’s the absolute worst! I had them for 4 days once with the flu," and another added: "This is literally my worst nightmare."

Others urged him to get seen by a doctor though as they feared it could be a sign of something more serious.

According to the Mayoclinic: "Hiccups are involuntary contractions of the diaphragm — the muscle that separates your chest from your abdomen and plays an important role in breathing. Each contraction is followed by a sudden closure of your vocal cords, which produces the characteristic 'hic' sound."

Dax and Kristen have two children together

While they are not normally a cause for concern, prolonged hiccups can indicate a problem.

The medical website continued: "Hiccups may result from a large meal, alcoholic or carbonated beverages or sudden excitement. In some cases, hiccups may be a sign of an underlying medical condition.

"For most people, a bout of hiccups usually lasts only a few minutes. Rarely, hiccups may persist for months. This can result in weight loss and exhaustion."

Thankfully Dax's hiccups subsided, but it couldn't have been much fun while it lasted.

