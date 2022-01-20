When Josephine Jobert isn't playing DS Florence Cassell on hit show Death in Paradise, she can often be found at the gym.

The star has taken to her social media pages on many occasions to show off her gym-toned physique, and on Thursday she stunned fans in some skintight sportswear. In one clip, shared before she started her exercise, she posed in an outfit consisting of a sports bra and leggings as she made a peace sign and said she was sticking to her new year's resolution to keep fit. "I stick to my resolutions. Training @coaching.alpha this morning (the gym is great!)" she penned.

WATCH: Josephine Jobert reveals how she keeps fit

She then shared some glimpses inside her fitness routines, and it looked like she was enduring 'leg day' as she practiced with weights and performed weighted squats.

Her final exercise really highlighted her toned body as she balanced on a balance trainer.

She tagged the gym and routine in her posts, before saying that she was too "tired" and that it was now her friend's turn to perform the intense exercise.

The star showed off her toned abs

The 36-year-old has given plenty of insights into her training regime, and back in November she wowed fans with the results of that hard work.

Josephine could be seen posing for the cameras against a grey wall whilst wearing baggy jeans, an orange crop top, which showed off her abs and black ankle boots.

She has an intense training regime

"So looking forward to showing you these amazing photos we took today with @remytortosa (So talented!) Thank you for that beautiful day and long live art, passion, sharing, laughter and creativity. Makeup by @sylvieclaireblavet.makeup (great work)," she wrote.

Fans of the star loved the post and even compared her to Jennifer Lopez.

"Much better than JLo," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Josephine, you are beautiful." A third remarked: "Stunningly beautiful in every way."

