Josephine Jobert is a vision in purple in beautiful crop top The star looked phenomenal!

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has a flawless physique, and she always stuns fans when she posts her sensational bikini shots.

To maintain her physique, the star is a frequent gym-goer, and on Friday she shared with fans a glimpse inside her routine – all while in an incredible purple crop top.

WATCH: Josephine Jobert swims in stunning infinity pool

The star engaged in some glute bridges with an exercise ball, some weight training while on a balance board and finally a trip on the climbmill.

After the intense gym session, Josephine showed just how hard she had been working, as she uploaded a clip where she was incredibly sweaty.

"It's really really intense, as you can see," she said.

The star then uploaded another clip showing her sweaty torso, which she captioned: "Hard work always pays off."

The 36-year-old wasn't alone in the gym, as she trained alongside her new Death in Paradise co-star, Shantol Jackson. Shantol is set to play Sergeant Naomi Thomas in the upcoming eleventh series of the popular crime show.

The star's workout left her very sweaty

Josephine often hits the gym, but fans who might have hoped that she was preparing for an upcoming Strictly Come Dancing appearance were left disappointed this month.

A fan asked the actress: "Hi Jo, Google says you might be doing Strictly Come Dancing UK!!! 2021. When can you tell us?"

But dashing their hopes, the French star responded: "Well… I have to say that Google knows things about me that I don't even know about myself. It's interesting!"

Although Josephine has shot down the rumours, the celebs who compete are usually kept top-secret, so she could be trying to throw fans off the scent!

And she did previously hint that she was happy to take part…

Josephine trained alongside her new co-star

Earlier this week, Josephine's Death in Paradise co-star, Ralf Little, sparked concerns after he was spotted filming inside a jail cell.

In the post, Ralf is lounging on a bed in what appears to be a prison cell as a member of the crew's makeup team touched up his face during filming.

In the video, he said: "It's an exhausting job, this. I get through it as best as I can."

Commenting on the clip, one person wrote: "Did they lock you up for misbehaving on set?" Another added: "I hope Neville is okay this coming season."

