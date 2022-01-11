Death in Paradise is back on our screens and as much as we love the series, we also love the fashion of star Josephine Jobert.

READ: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert talks feeling abandoned after co-star left show

The French actress left fans stunned on Monday as she posed up a storm in a sultry mesh dress. The star looked utterly flawless as she shared two shots from a recent photoshoot. In one snap she laughed as the dress slipped her shoulder, while in the second she gazed forlornly down as she clutched at the other shoulder. She left her hair loose, and the low lighting highlighted her flawless makeup and beauty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Josephine Jobert enjoys swim in stunning infinity pool

In her caption, Josephine wrote: "If there is one thing that cannot be taken away from me, it's my joy of living. Never stop laughing. Don't take yourself seriously." She also repeated the message in her native French.

MORE: Death in Paradise viewers left heartbroken by bombshell revelation as BBC series returns

READ: Death in Paradise: Josephine Jobert breaks silence on Florence's shocking decision in season 11

Several of her fans were left speechless by the jaw-dropping photos, and only commented with flame emojis, but some were able to find the words to compliment Josephine.

The star looked unbelievable

"Wow looking absolutely stunning," said one, while another posted: "Wow, beautiful photo, you are radiant, radiant."

SEE: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert shows off her toned abs in crop top

WOW: Josephine Jobert sparks fan reaction with gorgeous beachside photos

A third added: "You are intriguingly beautiful," and one follower was excited about the return of Death in Paradise, as they enthused: "Looking stunning, loved the first episode of the new series of Death in Paradise. Can’t wait for the rest of the series."

The star is back on our screens after filming in Guadeloupe

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! before the return of the latest series, Josephine explained why she thought the show was such a hit with audiences. "It's because it's a good show!" said Josephone. "I mean, it's a really good show. It's a family show. Everybody can watch it together, kids, grandparents, I receive a lot of videos of people with their kids dancing to the music when the show starts. It's lovely.

SEE: Josephine Jobert stuns fans with radiant makeup free selfie

PHOTOS: See the stars of Death in Paradise and their families

"Of course, it's about people killing each other. But it's not violent, there is no blood, there're no fight scenes. It's funny too, it really mixes everything all together."

She added: "You have the police, you have the friendships, you have the family, you have the island. It's also a challenge for people who watch the show to find out who did it and how they did it and why they did it. It's like a game. It's like they're looking for the murderer with us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.