We couldn't believe our eyes earlier this week when Savannah Guthrie and her Today Show co-stars starred in a brilliant Super Bowl ad.

The morning news anchors partnered with She Can Stem, an organization that encourages girls to get into the science and technology fields from a young age. In the clip, the team were back at middle school in the 1970s with Hoda Kotb wearing pigtails and a pink stripe sweater, while Savannah rocks long blonde hair in two low ponytails, and a floral print turtleneck paired with a velour waistoat.

"We made a super bowl ad!!! A public service announcement for girls and STEM careers!!" Savannah captioned the fun clip.

The commercial will air during the Super Bowl game which will see the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals for the highest championship title in the country.

Savannah later shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the filming, where she'd stuck her hand in the air to ask her teacher a question, while a boom mic could be seen above her.

"When a photo captures your soul," she joked in the caption, adding a crying with laughter emoji on the end of it.

The ad and post led fans to realise that the mom-of-two is left-handed, and they were quick to share their joy at their discovery.

"Left-handed genius," enthused one, while a second added: "And I LOVE that you're a lefty," while a third posted: "Lefties are the besties!"

Many others took to the comments to say how beautiful she looked in her outfit, while others expressed their delight at the commercial.

Savannah dropped a hint that the ad was coming earlier this week when she shared a small snapshot of herself in her schoolgirl outfit.

At the time, she revealed no further details about the context of the shot, but cryptically wrote: "Preview of coming attraction."

The TV personality didn't reveal any more details about the venture on her other social media pages or share any similar glimpses beforehand, leaving fans all the more excited by the quick peek.

