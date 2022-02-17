Leigh-Anne Pinnock stuns in Jamaican-print bikini during family holiday The Little Mix singer has been enjoying some time back home

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is enjoying her family trip back home to Jamaica and the star continues to wow her fans with her stunning array of swimwear.

READ: 10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time

The Little Mix star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her latest killer look – and it was a bikini where the top half carried prints of the Jamaican national flag. Meanwhile her bottoms were just a simple black. Leigh-Anne looked stunning in her ab-bearing outfit as she stood on a wooden pier and ran a hand through her curled hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock debuts baby bump at the BRITs

In the background of her serene shot was the beautiful ocean waves and a beach filled with cabanas.

WOW: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has fans in disbelief as she poses in string bikini five months after welcoming twins

SEE: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock tandem breastfeeds her twins in incredible picture

She kept her caption simple for the post, as she only shared the Jamaican flag, but her fans went wild in the comments.

One enthused: "Yasssss body," while her bandmate Perrie Edwards added: "Jeeeez!" and a third posted: "YESSS rep your heritage."

Plenty more were left speechless as they commented with strings of flame emojis, while one also made the Jamaican flag using the different coloured heart emojis.

The star had a killer look

The Secret Love Song hitmaker has shared plenty of glimpses inside her enviable family vacation, which is her first one since welcoming her twins back in August.

Some of the most eye-catching snaps that the mum-of-two has shared featured the singer in a gorgeous black string bikini as she spent time by the sea with fiancé Andre Grey and the children.

SEE: Leigh-Anne Pinnock melts hearts with adorable baby photo

MORE: Leigh-Anne Pinnock poses for first family photo with twins – see pic

Another saw her posing up a storm in a yellow bikini as she posed in a villa close to the beach – and she was stunning!

But she also shared several sweet moments from her vacation including one of her and Andre embracing their twins on the sandy shores.

This has been the first family holiday for Leigh-Anne and Andre

The sweetest snap featured Leigh-Anne's father playing with one of the twins as they sat in a shallow part of the shore.

MORE: Leigh-Anne Pinnock delights fans with rare baby photo ahead of red carpet event

WOW: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off incredible post-baby body in black backless gown

The singer usually opts to hide her children's faces, but in this snap, the little tot's face was mostly visible as Leigh-Anne's grandfather balanced them on his knee.

The doting mum also played with her twins in a shallow cove as they sat in a float, and the family headed out to watch some sports later on in the day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.