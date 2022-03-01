Jenni Falconer shocks fans with new fitness obsession The Smooth Radio presenter started CrossFit last week and has already done four sessions – wow!

Jenni Falconer, 46, regularly shares snaps of herself out running on Instagram but she recently revealed a new workout obsession.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Smooth Radio presenter revealed she's been doing four intense CrossFit sessions per week, on top of her usual runs.

WATCH: Jenni Falconer reveals her new workout obsession

"One thing I wanted to do this year was get a little bit stronger so I could run a little bit faster," she told her followers. "And so, a week ago I joined a CrossFit group and I've been four times and it's bizarre, because in those four sessions I already do feel a bit stronger and I'm hoping that will impact my half marathon and maybe even my marathon times this year."

Jenni continued: "The one thing I do have to say about going to CrossFit. Whoever came up with the squat, I'm after you because they are just not pleasant."

CrossFit is an intense strength and conditioning HIIT workout with functional moves such as squatting, pushing and pulling, designed to build stamina and strength.

Come rain or shine, Jenni Falconer can be found running

As well as hosting her show on Smooth Radio, Jenni also founded running podcast RunPod and is co-founder of liquid collagen supplement brand Kolo Health, so is an all-around wellness guru!

Jenni Falconer rocks activewear to present her mornign radio show

If you're looking for motivation for running, Jenni's Instagram is the first place to go. She often shares inspirational messages post-run, such as: "You never regret going for a run - but you might well regret not going." And "If you’re thinking about heading out, stop the thinking and just get on with the doing!"

