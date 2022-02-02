Hailey Bieber dazzles in a variety of looks for latest cover shoot The star showcases her multiple styles and jobs

Hailey Bieber's style truly knows no bounds. The model is Wall Street Journal Magazine's latest cover star and she looks stunning.

The 25-year-old dazzled in a variety of looks reminiscent of all sorts of different eras of fashion. Hailey was showered with compliments from fans and celebrities alike, as she showed off looks representing a wide range of styles, from preppy, to western, from mod to androgynous.

Though the decision of which fabulous look to use for the main cover must have been a difficult one to make with all of the stunning choices, the end result is no doubt instantly iconic.

Hailey rocked a skin-tight red jumpsuit from none other than Yves Saint Laurent, which accentuated her waist perfectly with cut-outs and a plunging neckline. The look of the jumpsuit very much resembled iconic styles from the 1970's, and Hailey stayed true to the vibes of the era by pairing the look with bright blue eyeshadow similar to what models like Twiggy were often seen in.

The star in a figure-hugging jumpsuit is a sight to behold

The star kept the mod eyeshadow look for another undeniably retro outfit, where she showcased her mile-long legs in a green Prada coordinating set styled with orange pumps. The short shorts reveal one of Hailey's over 20 tattoos, this one a dainty phrase near her ankle. The tattoo reads "Minas Gerais" which is a region in Brazil, where the model's mother Kennya is originally from.

The magazine story compliments Hailey for how she handles being such a popular celebrity, and balancing being an open book while keeping certain things private, such as her marriage to singer Justin Bieber. They commend the star's duality, writing: "Beneath the girl-next-door charm lies an astute businesswoman with a strong grasp of maintaining healthy boundaries."

Hailey glows in a western look

Hailey is proving that she is, in fact, more than the modeling career she is known for, with the upcoming launch of her very own skincare line, Rhode. Titled after the star's middle name, Hailey is determined to be as involved as possible in her latest venture, and insists she's going beyond the founder role and taking all the reins working on design to packaging and everything in between.

