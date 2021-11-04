You star Shay Mitchell details her astounding 58-step beauty regime So that's how she does it

You actress, Shay Mitchell, always manages to look effortlessly good but she says it's not as easy as people may think.

The model and actress broke down her beauty regime for Vogue and revealed she has an astounding 58 steps in her routine.

In a video for the publication, Shay went into lots of detail for her beauty guide and shared everything from her favorite lashes to her 24-carat-gold decolletage patches.

WATCH: Shay Mitchell shares her impressive beauty regime

The 34-year-old confessed: "If I have time, I really go full out with my skin care… Why not? It feels good."

She then indulged in an ice roller, forehead mask, eye mask and full sheet mask too. Shay even had a chin mask!

Up next, the Pretty Little Liars alum gave her chest some love and applied the plush breast mask.

"Your boobs need love, too. Especially if you're going to an event and have a low-cut dress," she explained.

Shay detailed her routine for Vogue

The mother-of-one loves serums and moisturizers and they were plentiful. She swears by Kiehl's cream for melasma spots that appeared during pregnancy too.

Fenty Beauty Spray is a hit with Shay who said: "If this is what Rihanna uses, and this is what gets her skin to glow, then I probably should also drink it," but added: "I'm kidding! I'm not gonna drink it. Don't drink this."

Shay also looks after herself with regular gym sessions

While her makeup was heavier than normal for the beauty tutorial, she said she does sometimes do her own on set too: "I'm actually quite fast at doing this," she said. "I could probably do my makeup in about 30 minutes."

Contouring and highlighting were part of her routine and she says she loves Kylie Cosmetics and Benefit too.

With 25 different cosmetic products used in her regime, it certainly seems like a lot of work but Shay insists: "That's what I think makes people beautiful — when they just enhance what they were born with."

