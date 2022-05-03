Camila Cabello shares health worries ahead of Met Gala – fans send their support

Singer Camila Cabello took to Instagram ahead of the Met Gala to share her health concerns – and her worries are something so many of us will be able to relate to.

The Bam Bam hitmaker posted a screengrab of her period tracker app, which read: "Period may start today." She captioned the post: "Send prayers plz. I am not trying to give red wedding today," referring to the blood-soaked Game of Thrones red wedding episode.

WATCH: Camila Cabello celebrates her birthday by dancing around her beautiful garden

Camila shared the snap on Instagram Stories too, writing: "Everybody pray for me." The star's followers were quick to flood the post with support, proving how many people could relate to her qualm.

"You got this girl," one penned, while another said: "We will be praying," and another wrote: "Sending lots of light and love (and zero blood)."

Camila wore a striking two-piece pure white outfit to the Met Gala, comprising of a tie-front crop top and a ball gown style skirt with a princess-worthy train behind her.

Camila Cabello shared her period woes on Instagram

The ensemble was sustainable and upcycled and her followers were seriously impressed by her eco-credentials, writing: " You look SO stunning babe and I LOVE that you wore a sustainable look!" while another praised: "Looking that good AND sustainable too?"

Camila was tracking her period on cycle monitoring app Flo. Flo tracks periods, ovulation and fertility and gives insights throughout the month about how your body is working at specific times.

Camila Cabello's all-white Met Ball outfit wowed onlookers

The app is particularly good for those looking to plan around their period – hence why Camila used it to check if she'd been on her period for the Met Gala.

