Strictly pro Karen Hauer shares shocking behind-the-scenes photos: 'It hurts'

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer gave fans a glimpse backstage on the Strictly tour, sharing how she spends her days off.

Accompanied by three photos of herself atop a treatment bed, Karen wrote: "Yesterday's day off = physio. Our ONE day off during the week consists of trying to get as much aid to our aching muscles to get us all thru our final week of shows. Dancing is no joke. Not a fairy tale. It hurts."

In the photos, Karen can be seen receiving physio and acupuncture. She continued her caption: "We do everything in our power to go out there on stage and make it thru without anyone knowing and still enjoy it. Anyone seen my spine?"

Referring to her spine, Karen's fellow Strictly professional Gorka Marquez commented: "Probably is with mine somewhere in a theatre [crying laughing emojis]" while British snowboarder Aimee Fuller referenced Karen's acupuncture, commenting: "Needle!" to which Karen replied: "I hate them but love them."

A fan asked Karen: "Does acupuncture really work?" and Karen replied: "It does wonders lovely."

Karen Hauer undergoes physio during her break from the Strictly tour

One further fan asked: "Does it worry you how your body will be in later life?" and with her signature upbeat attituded, Karen replied: "Not at all.. I can only think about how it is now and how I can recover efficiently."

Karen isn't the only high-profile fan of acupuncture; Meghan Markle also loves the ancient practice. "I have been a long-time believer in acupuncture," Meghan told The Chalkboard. "I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life."

Karen Hauer says acupuncture 'does wonders'

Meghan reportedly had regular acupuncture sessions prior to the birth of her son with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It's reported that she used celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr to carry out the treatment.

