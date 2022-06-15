Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks social media silence to share heartbreaking Covid diagnosis

Sarah Michelle Gellar gave her fans and followers an update on where she'd been over the past couple of weeks.

The actress shared earlier on in the week that she'd contracted Covid-19 and was still struggling with the illness when she returned to social media with an emotional post.

Her statement detailed her struggles with asthma and prior health issues over the years that made her recent diagnosis more serious, and it read: "I realize I've been really quiet on here. After 2 and a half years COVID finally got me.

"Thankfully I'm vaccinated and boosted. But to people out there that say 'it's just a cold'... maybe for some it is. But for this relatively young fit person, who has struggled with asthma and lung issues her entire life, that is not my experience.

"Even with therapeutics and all my protocols it's been very tough. I know I'm on the road to recovery but it's certainly not been an easy road.

Sarah revealed her difficult time with Covid

"I'll be back soon (hopefully with super antibodies… even if just for a bit). To quote a friend of mine - 'I will wear a mask in the shower if it means I don't get this again.'"

The actress was quickly inundated with messages of support from her many friends and fans, with Reese Witherspoon commenting: "I'm so sorry ... hope you feel better soon!"

A fan wrote: "Hope you feel better soon SMG [heart emojis] sending love and healing xx," with another saying: "It is a very serious illness for some, and I'm sorry you were in that group. Heal quickly."

A third also added: "Hope you feel better soon! And thank you for sharing this. I also have asthma and covid was more than a cold for me."

The actress is recovering with the help of her husband and kids

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is currently at home recovering with the help of husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and her two kids, Charlotte and Rocky.

