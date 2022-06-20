9 Best hay fever relief solutions on Amazon with top reviews

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Summer has arrived, and while many are hoping to venture outdoors to enjoy the sunshine, some have been hiding indoors to avoid the pollen that triggers their hay fever.

RELATED: 10 annoying things people ALWAYS say to hay fever sufferers

For those who suffer with hayfever, or other allergies, there are plenty of solutions to ease those itchy eyes, nose and throat symptoms, and though we are not medical experts we have found a few items have helped our own reactions.

There are a variety of antihistamines available to shop online and in store; from Cetirizine Fexofenadine, Loratadine, and many more, there are also nasal sprays, throat sprays, as well as eye drops and cooling eye patches to help you through the day.

RELATED: 19 natural remedies for hay fever sufferers

Plus, there are home plug ins, or air purifiers so any pollen that may have made its way into your home, can be eliminated from the home.

We have sifted through Amazon to find the best buys with top reviews, as well as some items we can’t live without, for a sneeze-free summer.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Beconase Hayfever Relief Nasal Spray

Beconase is our personal go-to we go to all year round; in the summer months to combat hayfever symptoms, as well as the winter when colds start to plague us.

Beconase not only target running nose, rhinitis, and sinus issues, but also congestion and itchy eyes, which are all the pesky problems we need immediate relief from.

Top review: "I can't recommend this product more, my summers would be a very horrible time without it."

Beconase Hayfever Relief Nasal Spray, £3.59, Amazon

Clarityn Allergy Relief Tablet

When it comes to the summer months, taking a hayfever relief tablet prior to venturing outside to pre-empt any hayfever symptoms is recommended.

There are a whole host of brands out there to shop, from Clarityn and Benadryl to many others, but each brand has a different anti-allergy ingredient in, some of which may suit your needs better than others.

Top review: "My family and I always keep a box of these antihistamines in our medicine cupboard. The best thing about them is that you only need to take one a day and they do not make you drowsy."

Clarityn Allergy Relief Tablet, £4.95, Amazon

Optrex Hayfever Relief

Itchy eyes are arguably one of the most irritating symptoms as a result of hayfever. But Optrex has a solution.

With almost 4,000 reviews these Sodium Cromoglicate eye drops are an essential to soothe sore and itchy eyes.

Top review: "I don’t know what I’d do without this. Some days my eyes stream and sting ... it’s a miracle for me. One application seems to last most of the day which is mad good."

Optrex Hayfever Relief, £4.75, Amazon

DISCOVER: Royal doctor reveals 5 ways to treat hay fever - and how to diagnose your symptoms

Cooling Eye Mask

For those who have tried eye drops, but need an extra helping hand to alleviate any irritations, an eye mask may be able to help.

It can be used hot or cold, but we recommend leaving in the fridge and apply on your eyes when it is cooler. Not only does this top-rated creation soothe symptoms of hayfever, but also migraines and hangovers.

Top review: "I bought this for hay fever relief as I have had it so bad this year. When it arrived straight into the fridge and popped it on about an hour later. It really helped! Could feel the swelling go down around my eyes."

Cooling Eye Mask, £9.49, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Hayfever Allergy Relief Wipes

Hayfever Allergy Relief Wipes have garnered over 2,000 glowing review on Amazon with 81% of ratings ranked four star and above.

Allergy Relief Wipes may not be on your radar, but it should be, as it works to remove and trap pollen, as well as other allergens, and can be used on your hands and face.

Top review: "Not only to relieve sneezing and itchy eyes during pollen but we also got swarmed by midgeys and used these wipes on the bites, soothed the stinging and brought swelling down straight away."

Hayfever Allergy Relief Wipes, £3.55, Amazon

Chillmax Pillow

The Chillmax Pillow has been recognised as Amazon’s number one bestselling product, and it is no surprise why.

This cooling gel gives extra relief than you would get from a cooling eye mask, as it transfers heat away from your body, but can also be used with technology to cool it down when it overheats.

Top review: "I bought this for my son who has hay-fever and has trouble sleeping due to the heat. He said its comfortable and can get a good night's sleep."

Chillmax Pillow, £9.95, Amazon

Dehumidifier

Pollen is invisible to the naked eye and can make its way into your home in various ways; through the window, on your clothes, and more.

However, a dehumidifier aims to purify the air, remove any allergens from the air, which will help alleviate any hayfever symptoms.

Top review: "It’s great for small spaces. Barely hear it. Usually have to empty it once a week. Reduces the moisture in the house, which is great for someone who has allergies."

Dehumidifier, £69.99, Amazon

Tissues

Of course, you can’t leave the house without a pack of tissues in the summer, just in case hayfever hits and starts you sneezing.

Cheeky Panda’s Bamboo tissues are a sustainable alternative made from bamboo, which are hypo-allergenic and antibacterial.

Top review: "Soft, strong and ethical. Perfect for allergies and sensitive skin. No dust! No tearing! Higher absorbency and easy flush. Its bamboo in our house now all the way."

Bamboo Facial Tissues, £1.66, Amazon

Anti-Allergy Pillow Protectors

Anti-allergy pillows, or duvets, are one thing, but there are also pillow protectors, which provide an extra layer of protection from allergens.

This is designed to protect against bacteria and dust, as well as pollen, so you can sleep easy in the summer.

Top review: "A perfect nights sleep throughout these humid summer nights."

Anti-Allergy Pillow Protectors, £12, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.