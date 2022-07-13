Gethin Jones addresses cruel comments in defiant post

We're in the midst of a heatwave, so it's no surprise we might be sweating more than usual – and excessive sweatiness is an issue Gethin Jones is familiar with.

The BBC Morning Live star took to Instagram to address "harsh" comments about his sweat, post three sweat photos, writing: "Do you find this offensive?! Had a few harsh comments about my sweating, so we decided to have a chat about it on BBC Morning Live today with @drtijionesho!

Gethin Jones shared a series of sweaty photos

"I was quite taken aback by comments suggesting I should be embarrassed about getting a bit sweaty, it's natural isn't it?! Surely we should stop pretending we're all picture perfect all the time, there are much bigger things to worry about in the world (that we discuss every day!)"

Dr. Tijon Esho appeared on the show to discuss excessive sweating, also known as hyperhidrosis, a condition that affects between one and three people in every 100 and is characterised by the extreme production of watery sweat which can occur in any area of the body.

"I tend to sweat, it's the way I am!" exclaimed Gethin, before Dr. Esho assured him: " Sweating is normal, it's the way we regulate our body temperature."

Gethin Jones addressed cruel comments about his sweat

The doctor went on to advise that wearing breathable clothing can help with excessive sweating, as well as advising avoiding coffee and spicey food, which can exacerbate sweating.

If sweating is becoming an issue, Dr. Esho recommends botulinum toxin injections to block signals to the nerves that make you sweat.

Gethin Jones explored solutions for his excessive sweating

Gethin's fan sent their support to the star, writing: "Love that you can have this discussion! Bring it on. Sweat is a beautiful thing," and "Nothing to be embarrassed about at all, and I’m sorry you’ve had some harsh comments."

