The One Show's Gethin Jones shocks fans with surprise wedding photo Congratulations are in order!

The One Show host Gethin Jones has appeared to confirm he is married after sharing a brand new photo of his gold wedding band with his Instagram fans.

MORE: Celebrity MasterChef's Gethin Jones reveals his stylish living room

Sharing a picture of his gold ring - from Welsh jewellery brand Clogau - the 42-year-old presenter gushed: "It's been a big day." Despite the glorious celebration, the identity of the star's bride remains a mystery.

Friends and fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages, with Vernon Kay writing: "Hang on... Stag Do… Eerrrr hellllloooooo!!!!!" Welsh rugby player James Hook commented: "Congrats mate." TV presenter Riyadh Khalaf added: "AMAZING!! Congrats buddy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Gethin was previously engaged to Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins. However, the former couple split in December 2011 after getting together in 2007. She is now married to American painter Andrew Levitas.

READ: Loved Lily Allen's intimate wedding? Here's why small is best

MORE: Gethin Jones reveals adorable nickname for Gemma Atkinson's baby

Gethin Jones shared this snap of his wedding band

In 2014, the classical singer revealed it was the TV presenter who called off their engagement. Speaking candidly in the BBC's documentary Being Katherine Jenkins, Katherine shared: "At the end of 2011, when Gethin and I broke up, the reality of it was that, about two weeks later, I had to go on a UK tour where every night I'm singing songs of heartbreak."

The presenter has kept his personal life private

The pair had been engaged for ten months and had reportedly bought a house together. She added: "Every day just trying to find the energy to cope - let alone going on stage and understand his reason for doing it.

"Meanwhile, everybody else is under the impression it was my decision, my ambition – I wanted to take over the world. It was so far from the truth." After their split, Gethin went on to date Lucy Mecklenburgh and model Katja Zwara.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.