Myleene Klass dazzles fans in white bikini photo inspired by Amanda Holden

Myleene Klass is handling the heatwave in the best way possible – by living in her bikini, and looking fabulous while doing it.

The former Hear'say star posted a picture of herself in her white bikini to Instagram, mirroring her iconic shower scene in the I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here jungle – and she looks every bit as amazing as she did back in 2006.

In the three amazing photos, Myleene is holding an angel wings pool float – that Amanda Holden has also posed with in the past - and simply captioned the series of snaps with the angel emoji – we agree, no words are needed!

Myleene's fans were wowed by the photos, commenting: "Still rocking it," and "Wow, looking hot Myleene," while another compared her sizzling snaps to the heat wave weather.

Myleene Klass looked amazing in her white bikini

The star's original white bikini that she wore in the jungle was auctioned off for charity after her appearance on the ITV show, raising £7,500, with the star revealing she brought it hours before heading into the show, when the striped one she packed was deemed unsuitable because it would cause strobing on the camera.

The new white two-piece Myleene modelled on Instagram comes from her collection with Next, so we can all get a piece of that Myleene magic!

Amanda Holden has the same pool float as Myleene

Speaking of her toned physique, Myleene told Hello! "I want to stay fit for my girls and set an example to them. I want to feel strong."

