Myleene Klass is a goddess as she poses for beach selfie in gold bikini The star and her family are holidaying in Maldives

Myleene Klass and her family are enjoying a well-deserved Christmas break in the Maldives and the mother-of-four has been keeping fans up to date with their island antics.

Over the last week, the 43-year-old has been sharing family pictures alongside some envy-inducing snaps of herself in gorgeous swimwear – and Tuesday's Instagram post was no different.

The Heart radio star posed up a storm in a golden bikini, which she simply accessorised with three gold necklaces.

"Going for gold," she cheekily captioned the snap, which showed off her stunning figure. Fans loved the picture and while many simply commented fire emojis, others called her "gorgeous" and a "goddess".

Myleene looked gorgeous in a gold two-piece

"Wow, gorgeous photo," wrote a follower, whilst a second added: "WOW Myleene, you have a fantastic body and fantastic legs. You're so fantastically beautiful."

Despite spending Christmas in a hot destination, Myleene and her fiancé Simon Motson didn't miss out on a traditional Christmas Day. The duo, alongside their children, celebrated the day before jetting off on holiday.

The presenter has been sharing envy-inducing bikini snaps on Instagram

"As many of you gear up for xmas, we've already had ours! We are a blended family of 7 and every other year, we have 'Fakemas' so that all the kids can celebrate together," the star explained alongside a video montage of their fun day.

"It's not what I ever imagined or experienced myself, so I never initially knew how to make it work, but it somehow just does! Sim and I work really hard at making everyone in our blended family feel a part of something special whether they live with us every day or split households and if that means moving the day, that's what we do."

The family celebrated a more traditional Christmas day ahead of their holiday

She continued: "All our children unanimously agree it's not about the date but rather just being together." She ended her post by wishing other "blended families" a Merry Christmas.

"Merry Fakemas blended families, Step Mums, Dads and siblings, half brothers and sisters, adopted, fostered and 'others'. We see you," she wrote before adding: "PS. Hero finally got her Drag Queen shoes! Nice one Santa."