Amanda Holden has never looked better in sensational new bikini video – watch

Amanda Holden recently enjoyed a well-earned break in Sicily, and luckily for her fans, she's still sharing content from holiday antics, even though she's been back at work for over a week.

On Friday morning, the Britain's Got Talent judge uploaded a video of herself frolicking on the beach in a series of yellow outfits – she begins the video wearing a floaty, dreamy sunflower hue dress before slipping into a tiny yellow string bikini for a dip in the sea.

WATCH: Amanda Holden frolics on the beach in yellow bikini

Amanda concluded her envy-inducing video by lying down on a sun lounger, ready to soak up the rays.

We're not surprised Amanda wasn't afraid to embrace swimming in the sea – the star is a fan of cold-water swimming, taking to the freezing UK seas during the winter months, so the sea in Italy must feel like a warm bath for her!

Amanda's followers were delighted with the video, with endless flame and heart-eye emojis flooding the post, while others left adoring comments such as: "Perfect! You look incredible," and "Looking beautiful as always."

Amanda Holden consistently wows in swimwear

The presenter works hard on her physique, dabbling in everything from bike riding and hiking to yoga and running, so it's only natural she wants to share the results of her fitness efforts.

"I like to keep active," the star once said. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."

Love Amanda's bikini? She tagged swimwear designer Melissa Odabash in her post, so we tracked down her luxury bikini

