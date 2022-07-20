Ekin-Su's surgery transformation: see before and after photos The Love Island contestant looks beautiful before and after

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a firm favourite among Love Island viewers, loved for her open and honest attitude – and her candid nature extends to the surgery she had before heading into the famous villa.

Ekin-Su's surgeon posted a before and after photo of the star, detailing the exact procedures she'd had done- and we have to say, she looks gorgeous both before and after, with her surgery fairly subtle.

What surgery has Ekin-Su had?

27-year-old Ekin-Su has had tear trough filler, cheek filler and jaw filler.

"Ekin-Su came to see me in preparation of entering the villa," her surgeon Dr. Rosh revealed. "We decided to add subtle changes but still keeping everything looking very natural.

"First, we added tear trough filler to fill the hollows and give her that gorgeous “eight hour beauty sleep” refreshed look.

Ekin-Su before and after surgery

"Then, I feathered in some filler into the lateral cheeks to soften her middle cheek fullness and jaw filler to lift and create more definition."

Ekin-Su has also had breast augmentation, sharing the information on her Instagram stories. She detailed her whole journey, explaining she found the pain post-surgery to be 10/10.

Ekin-Su is a favourite among Love Island fans

The contestant also had 21 veneers fitted for her flawless smile.

Viewers also suspect that Ekin-Su has lip fillers, though she hasn't revealed who is responsible for her perfect pout. Many asked her surgeon Dr. Rosh if he tended to her lips, but he didn't respond.

