Love Kate Middleton's bow dress? It now comes in an amazing new colour

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn some truly cracking dresses over the summer and one of our undoubted favourites has to be the style she rocked at Wimbledon in July. Kate joined her husband Prince William for the Ladies Singles Final and wore a show-stopping yellow dress.

The mother-of-three turned heads in a vivid Roksanda dress as she watched Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina face off in the nail-biting match.

The luxury yellow number featured a sleek midi silhouette, a crisp cotton-poplin fabric, dramatic bow detailing across the bodice, short sleeves and a cinched waist. The duchess slipped on a pair of pristine white high heels to complete her summery aesthetic.

The dress has since sold out, but you needn't worry because it is now available in pink! We think the frock's pretty update is beautiful; particularly if yellow is a bit too bright for you.

Kate wore this stunning Roksanda dress at Wimbledon 2020

You can buy the style on The Outnet and almost all sizes are still in stock. What are you waiting for?

She also wore the same style duing the royal tour of the Caribbean

The brunette royal first wore the dress back in March during the royal tour of the Caribbean. The 40-year-old was pictured arriving at Norman Manley International Airport and many remarked that the colour reflected the gold in Jamaica's flag. Stunning!

Fans went crazy for the style and headed straight to the website, where the brand had put a link to their 'Brigette' dress, which was exactly like Kate's except sleeveless.

Roksanda Bow-detailed pleated crepe midi dress, £631.52, The Outnet

You could sign up to pre-order the £1,095 item, but it quickly sold out. The power of Kate is never to be underestimated when it comes to fashion! We've spoken to the brand and sadly it won't be available online anymore, so it's great to see the pink is still available.

