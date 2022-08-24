Howie Mandel opens up about son's early health condition on AGT The NBC star got emotional

Howie Mandel doesn't often talk about his kids during his time on America's Got Talent, but made an emotional remark on the latest installment.

The judges were left spellbound by a performance from singer Amanda Mammana, debuting an original song during the live shows.

What truly touched their hearts was her story, given that she had an oftentimes severe case of stuttering that impaired her ability to speak clearly.

She talked in her package about finding music as a way to heal and revealing how she'd be able to control it while she was singing.

After her show, the judges were definitely left touched and gave her a thunderous reception, as did the audience.

While Simon Cowell praised her for being in the finale, Howie talked about how the performance "touched me in a special way."

Howie was left emotional after Amanda's performance

He revealed that his son Alex Mandel suffered the way she did growing up, which was something he hadn't talked about in the past before, adding: "My son was a stutterer as a kid. And this was a big hurdle to get over. So to hear your story, I kinda relate to it.

"And to watch that journey, from who you are and what you struggle with, to hear the purity today in not only your voice and your song but the words and the story, it was heroic and beautiful. Thank you for doing what you do."

The Canadian star is a dad to three with his wife Terry, those being son Alex and daughters Jackie and Riley.

He also remarked on Amanda's audition with a sweet message to her as she first opened up about her condition and struggled to even speak with the judges.

He opened up about his son Alex's stutter growing up

After someone from the audience shouted that she was good enough, he added: "Good enough doesn't explain what we just heard. It's not only good, it's great.

"And look how you're moving this audience. And I believe you're moving millions of people right now at home. I just want to say thank you."

