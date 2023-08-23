AGT's Howie Mandel's latest look leaves fans all asking the same question

America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel got people talking this week, but it wasn't because of his recent antics on the ABC show. The 67-year-old instead was bombarded with just one question from fans when he shared a selfie on Instagram that featured the TV personality wearing a gray fedora hat with gold detailing.

He paired the look with semi-tinted round sunglasses and a white tee with a black blazer jacket but the hat became the talk of his Instagram, with numerous fans asking him "where can I find this hat?"

"Love the hat," added another as one fan quipped: "Lookin pretty cool Howie!"

© Instagram Howie's fans loved the hat

It appeared to be similar to the Two Roads' 'Old City Fedora' which retails for $135.

But despite the praise from fans for the look, Howie revealed that his AGT costar Heidi Klum - a former fashion model - was not impressed with his fit. In an Instagram Live, shared in the minutes before the judges took to the stage, he captured a moment behind the scenes of him, Heidi and Sofia Vergara, and Heidi critiqued the look, asking: "You are not wearing that, are you Howie?"

Heidi Klum criticizes Howie Mandel's fit

She then questioned why he had "two mice on the butt" of his jacket, before taking the camera from Howie to show viewers that his jacket had two mice embroidered on the bottom Howie then took fans on the journey as the three moved to the auditorium for the first live show of the new season.

For the first live show, Heidi wore a bold red mini dress, and elongated her endless legs even further in a pair of red stilettos with an ankle-strap. Sofia wore a bright yellow strapless bodycon midi dress with feather detailing around the neckline, and Simon Cowell wore his classic white shirt and black pants.

© Instagram Heidi's legs looked never-ending in her mini dress and heels

The first live show kicked off on Tuesday August 22 and featured a performance by 12-year-old ventriloquist Brynn Cummings.

The fun act won over the judges and the audience as she told a story of puppets falling in love – although Howie couldn't help but poke fun at Sofia's recent divorce during his comments.

"I have one word of advice. If you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should have talked to Sofia, because she's in the market right now," he quipped to shocked gasps from the audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

© Getty Joe and Sofi­a announced their split in July 2023

Sofia announced her divorce from Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello on July 7, 2023.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they shared in a statement.

