Sosie Bacon is mom Kyra Sedgwick's double in bikini photo as she gives insight into fabulous life

The actress is the only daughter of Kyra and Kevin Bacon

Sosie Bacon has given her fans an insight into her life away from the spotlight - and it's safe to say she's having a wonderful summer!

The only daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick took to Instagram earlier this month to share a series of photos from the last few weeks, including a gorgeous pool picture from what appears to be her backyard.

The Smile actress wowed in a yellow bikini as she balanced on a pink float in the swimming pool, accessorising her summer look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

What's more, in the picture, Sosie's impressive tattoos were visible. The 31-year-old is in a great place in her life, and is loving her career as an actress, which has seen her land roles in many big films and TV shows, including Mare of Eastown, alongside Kate Winslet.

Sosie wasn't originally going to become an actress, and actually dropped out of college to pursue her dream - much to the surprise of her famous parents.

Kyra Sedgwick's lookalike daughter Sosie in the pool

Kevin opened up about his reaction to Sosie's career path decision during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October 2022.

He said: "We didn't know she was really interested after that in pursuing any kind of an acting career." When he realised that Sosie was so determined to find success in her chosen career path, Kevin revealed that both he and Kyra were incredibly supportive.

© Getty Images Sosie Bacon with her famous parents Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

He said: "When she finally, in her early 20s, decided that this is what she wanted to do, she dropped out of college and moved to L.A. and really started doing all the right stuff. Pounding the pavement, doing self-tape after self-tape, and studying."

Her brother Travis has also followed in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry, and plays in several heavy metal bands. Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight.

© Photo: Getty Images Sosie is a talented actress

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that. Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

© Getty Kevin and Kyra are incredibly proud of their daughter

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

