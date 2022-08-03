Zara Tindall's sweet wedding tribute to Prince Philip revealed Such a sweet gesture from the Queen's eldest granddaughter

The Queen and Prince Philip's eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall married her husband Mike back in 2011 and looked stunning. Her outfit was all the more meaningful, though, because one aspect of it included a sweet tribute to her grandfather.

The beautiful tiara Zara wore used to belong to the late Prince Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Greece and Denmark, and was lent to her by her mother, Princess Anne.

Called the Meander Tiara, it also belonged to the Queen, who gifted it to the Princess Royal in 1972, prior to her engagement to her first husband, Mark Phillips.

Worn regularly by Anne, the stunning piece is thought to be worth at least £1million, and is no doubt of great sentimental value to Zara, her mother and grandmother.

The Olympic equestrian also paid tribute to the Queen in her bridal outfit, with her ivory silk dress being designed by Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother's favourite couturiers.

Zara and Mike tied the knot in July 2011

The ceremony took place just three months after Zara's cousin Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton and the happy couple were in attendance alongside Prince Harry.

Zara's maid of honour was her close friend, horse trainer Dolly Maude, whose six-year-old son Ted, acted as pageboy. The flower girls were Zara's half-sister Stephanie Phillips, Nell Maude, Jaz Jocelyn and Hope Balshaw.

Dolly, a trained maternity nurse, later went on to help Zara give birth to her third child, son Lucas, now one, as Mike revealed on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby.

The couple are now parents-of-three

Speaking to co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne, the retired rugby player said: "She was there and recognised that we wouldn't have got to the hospital in time, so it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, towels down, brace brace brace!"

Zara and Mike also share daughters Mia, eight, and Lena, four.

