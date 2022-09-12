Gary Barlow's wife undergoes 'big operation' – all the details The Take That star shared details on Twitter

Take That star Gary Barlow took to Twitter on Sunday to share that his wife, Dawn, had undergone a serious operation.

Updating his four million Twitter followers, Gary wrote: "Mrs B broke her wrist 4 weeks ago - on Friday she had a big operation – she's in a lot of pain but on the mend."

The singer went on to explain how he's coping with his wife's injury alongside his day job, writing: "Juggling real life this week with the blessing of being in the West End - it never rains."

Gary and Dawn met back in 1995 when she was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour.

They tied the knot five years later, and have since become parents to three children; Daniel, Emily and Daisy.

Gary and Dawn Barlow have been married for 22 years

Earlier this year, Gary and Dawn celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, and enjoyed a lovely evening at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. "Anniversary celebrations start here," the musician remarked alongside a snap of his hand and his wedding band.

Gary, who was awarded an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2012, marked the passing of the monarch's death on Twitter earlier this week, writing: "This is an unbelievably sad day. Since the day I was born Queen Elizabeth has led us through good times and bad in the most extraordinary way.

Gary Barlow met the Queen on several occasions

"I am so honoured to have met her, talked to her and work for her. Those memories will never fade. Rest well your Majesty," he continued.

