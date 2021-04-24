Christina Aguilera's bedroom inside Beverly Hills mansion is out of this world We love her confidence

Christina Aguilera has a bold sense of style and if her bedroom is anything to go by, her interior design aesthetic is equally as striking.

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker delighted fans when she opened the doors of her plush Beverly Hills mansion and gave them a sneak peek at her bedroom.

Christina took to Instagram to show off her "perfect jeans" but it was the room behind her which almost stole the show.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera struts into her 40s with magnificent waist length hair

The singer was standing in the dressing room area of her boudoir which had a black and white tiled floor and there was a black beaded curtain pulled to the side leading into her sleep space.

Christina hadn't opted for neutral, calming tones associated with sleep and instead her enormous bed was littered with pink, black and white cushions and there was a rose gold chandelier hanging above the bed.

The star's floor-to-ceiling headboard was a masterpiece of its own and her pristine white carpet looked like snow.

Christina showed off her "perfect jeans" and her perfect home

Christina isn't afraid to make a statement in her home and recently shared a photo of her bright, red living room.

It was accessorized with black, gold, white and grey furnishings and her fans loved the look, which also included a gold fireplace, with a giant cherry next to it and oversized mushroom-shaped cushions.

Her fans loved it though and wrote: "Omg I love the red interior." A second added: "Your house is gorgeous!! Love your nail and that big mushroom!"

Christina has an amazing home

"Girl you need to do a house tour pleeeeeeease!" another follower begged.

Christina shares her home with her two children, Max, 12, and Summer Rain, six, as well as with her fiancé, Matt Rutler.

