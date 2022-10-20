Demi Moore, 59, wows in jaw-dropping swimsuit photo as she poses inside her bedroom The Hollywood star lives in LA

Demi Moore has a fabulous sense of style and is considered a fashion icon by many.

MORE: Demi Moore sparks major envy with latest swimsuit photo

The 59-year-old Hollywood star often shares pictures of herself posing in various fashion-forward looks on Instagram, most recently pairing an oversized sweater with a black swimsuit while posing in the mirror in her bedroom.

The mom-of-three looked sensational in the snapshot, and many fans couldn't help but comment on her appearance.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Demi Moore's garden looks like a private nature reserve

"You look gorgeous!" one wrote, while another commented: "So beautiful Demi." A third simply responded with a fire emoji.

MORE: Demi Moore pens emotional tribute to daughter Rumer on special family occasion

MORE: Demi Moore turns up the heat in risqué swimsuit for stunning pool selfie

Demi is an incredible advocate for body positivity and previously opened up about embracing her body in her 2019 autobiography, Inside Out.

She revealed that she used to be transfixed over her weight, especially when preparing for a film, but there came a point when she realised that had to stop, and she's much happier for it.

Demi Moore looked incredible in her latest swimsuit photo

She said: "It was my job to fit into that unforgiving military uniform I'd be wearing in two months in A Few Good Men. I couldn't stop exercising…I would be on display again, and all I could think about was my body, my body, my body…I doubled down on my already over-the-top exercise routine. I cut out carbs, I ran and I biked and I worked out on every machine imaginable."

MORE: Rumer Willis' new look gets thumbs up from famous family

MORE: Demi Moore models several swimsuits and bikinis in stunning BTS video

The star said when preparing for her role in G.I. Jane, she knew this had to stop. "I had reached my limit," she said.

'When I got home to Idaho, I had an epiphany in the shower one day: I just need to be my natural size."

The Hollywood star shares three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis

On social media, Demi often opens up about the ways she enjoys staying active, which include dancing and mirror workouts.

MORE: Demi Moore causes confusion with latest pictures featuring adorable new dog

The age-defying star also previously revealed the secret to her enviable physique while chatting to Koko.com. "I only eat when I'm hungry, and stop when I'm full. But always healthy food, no snacks," she shared.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.