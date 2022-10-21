Strictly's Kevin Clifton inundated with support after sharing photo from hospital bed The former Strictly pro was on the show from 2013 to 2019

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton had his fans rally around him after he shared a photo from a hospital bed on Friday.

INSIDE: DNA Family Secrets host Stacey Dooley's home with Kevin Clifton is a Scandi dream

The dancer, who competed on the show from 2013 to 2019 was wearing a hospital gown and hooked up to an IV drop, but appeared to be in good spirits as he and his doctor gave a thumbs up signal to the camera. In his caption, Kevin explained that he had rarely ever taken time off due to illness, but that this bug had forced him to rest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Clifton reveals real reason why he left Strictly

"After not missing a show through illness or injury since 2010 I’ve had a hell of a rough week," he shared. "Can't remember the last time I was this ill."

DISCOVER: 7 Strictly Come Dancing relationships that didn't stand the test of time

SEE: Strictly's Stacey Dooley shows off growing baby bump in cute crop top

"Thank you Dr Arun Ghosh @ghoshmedicalgroup for looking after me and getting me back on my feet for @strictlyballroomtouruk tonight @liverpool_empire. And thank you @edwinray309 for being the most brilliant Scott Hastings for the last 4 days. Legend!"

The 40-year-old was immediately met with support from fans, including girlfriend Stacey Dooley who joked: "This is SO LOVE OF HUNS I CAN'T," before adding: "But also [heart emoji]."

A second posted: "Hope you are ok and sending lots of love," while a third penned: "Look after yourself Kev."

Kevin had a small hospital trip

A fourth wrote: "Wishing you a speedy recovery King Kev! You are a credit to the world of dance and theatre. Recharge those batteries lovely man," and a fifth commented: "Sending all the healing vibes your way."

The dancer is currently on tour, but he will soon have a lot on his plate, after he and Stacey confirmed earlier this year that they were expecting their first child together.

READ: Karen Hauer reacts to ex Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's baby news

WOW: Stacey Dooley stuns in sensational mini-dress – Kevin Clifton reacts

Taking to social media, Kevin shared a photo of Stacey's blossoming baby bump to confirm the happy news.

In the caption, the professional dancer remarked: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

Kevin and Stacey are expecting their first child together

A short while later, the TV presenter posted a Polaroid snap and announced: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted." She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji].

MORE: Kevin Clifton thrills fans after revealing new Strictly Ballroom role

LOOK: Stacey Dooley's unique home sparks major fan divide – watch video

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg [heart emoji] so exciting congratulations." Kevin's former dance partner Susanna Reid added a string of red heart emojis.

One follower said: "Delighted for you both." Another stated: "Congrats mate!! Amazing news." A fifth post read: "Fantastic news, the biggest of congratulations to you both xxxxxxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.