Cruz Beckham's 29-year-old girlfriend bedridden and 'relearning to walk'

Cruz Beckham, 19, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, are in the first flushes of love, gallivanting around New York City enjoying public displays of affection and cute days out.

While the year is ending on a high for the couple, 2024 hasn't been a great year for Jackie, who took to Instagram to reflect on the health issues she experienced this summer.

Posting a photo of her back, with a scar running the length of her spine, Jackie shared a message reflecting on her year.

© Instagram Jackie Apostel gave an insight into her surgery

"Wild to think three months ago I was relearning to walk and couldn't get up," she began. "Physically and mentally I had a hard time, took forever to be OK with myself again especially work and writing-wise.

"Our bodies are awesome and capable of so much," she continued. "Take a moment to be grateful for your support systems, own willpower and strength, whatever you're going through."

"We all know it's OK not to be OK all the time and [I] hope everyone is taking care of themselves as much as possible / taking moments to focus on mental and physical health."

Jackie signed off: "Also, check in on your friends. Sending everyone health, hugs and love."

The musician didn't share what operation she'd had or why, and there's no mention of it on her social media page, but she appears to have recovered well, donning a backless Victoria Beckham dress last month, proving she is confident showing the scar from her operation.

She wore another Victoria Beckham number last week, comprising of a daring sheer lace black dress, proving Victoria is happy to dress her son's new love interest.

Cruz and Jackie's romance

It's unclear how the youngest of Victoria and David Beckham's sons met his new love, but given they are both musicians, perhaps they met through work.

Cruz, who quit football to concentrate on his music career, has shared photos of himself and Jackie in recording studios, with Cruz strumming on his guitar while Jackie sits opposite him on the floor.

© Instagram Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel are spending time together in the studio

We look forward to seeing more of Jackie with the Beckham brood!