9 best electric blankets to keep you toasty and warm this winter

The temperature has dropped, and it's safe to say puffer jackets, hoodies and thermals are making their way back into our wardrobes.

While some may be doing the most to avoid switching on the heating just yet, and layers of blankets on the bed at night aren't quite keeping the chill at bay, an electric heated blanket may be the trick.

There are a whole host of electric blankets out there, with the most popular being from well-known brands Silentnight, Beurer and Dreamland.

Electric blankets work as they plug into the mains and heat up your blanket, yes, it is that simple.

These creations tend to have a selection of heat levels, and automatic switch-off, so you don’t have to fear you will overheat when you're sleeping or resting.

We have found the must-have electric blankets to buy now, which have glowing reviews.

What are the benefits of an electric blanket?

An electric blanket provides more heat and warmth than the standard blanket.

Not only do they keep you extra warm, but they have also been said to relieve pain, help you sleep and boost your mood.

They are super simple to use and are a cosy home must-have.

What are the best electric blanket brands?

There are a whole host of electric blankets available to shop online now, so knowing what brands are the best to whittle down your selection can be difficult.

We recommend Silentnight, Beurer, Dreamland, and Snuggledown, but there are plenty of other brands to keep on your radar.

We have sifted through to share the bestselling electric blankets to buy now.

The best electric blankets to buy online now

Premium Comfort Double Electric Blanket, £24.99, Amazon

Dreamland Heated Overblanket, £69.99, John Lewis

Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Underblanket, £60, Argos

Beurer Cosy Heated Snuggie Throw, £69.99, Holland & Barrett

Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Luxury Electric Blanket, £72, Very

Fogarty Soft Touch Electric Blanket, £40, Dunelm

Russell Hobbs Electric Underblanket, £64.99, Currys

STATUS Electric Blanket, £39.99, Currys

Electric Blanket Fitted Mattress Underblanket Feet And Body Settings, £99.99, The Range

