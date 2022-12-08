George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth shares health update as fans send love The Go Ask Ali host wasn't feeling too hot

Ali Wentworth has quite a few responsibilities to juggle, with her podcast, acting career, and support for husband George Stephanopoulos' projects.

The stress ultimately took its toll on her, though, and the popular comedian took to Instagram to share an update on her health.

Ali Wentworth's health update in latest home video

All wasn't looking too bright for the mom-of-two, who shared a breakdown of her days, find out what she said in the video above.

Even though she was feeling sick, Ali definitely had a more positive outlook to it all, expressing her gratitude for easy access to healthcare.

"I am incredibly lucky because I have access to doctors and medication. And I do not take that for granted," she said in her clip from home.

She spoke of the latest episode of her podcast Go Ask Ali, where she spoke to Melinda French Gates about giving back, relating it to her own feelings of support.

Ali is relaxing at home because of the flu

"So listen to Go Ask Ali. And let's all be better at giving back," she concluded, before adding: "And if you want to send me some chicken soup, I'm not going to say no."

While the ill health comes at an unfortunate time for Ali, right in the thick of holiday season, she was able to celebrate Thanksgiving with her husband and family as planned.

Before then, she even got to mark her 21st wedding anniversary with George, and posted some rare photographs from their 2001 wedding for the occasion.

In one picture, a dapper George was seen dancing with his wife, who wore a full-length white bridal gown with a frilled jacket.

The pair celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary right before Thanksgiving

The strapless gown's details were put on a bit more display in another photograph she shared, this time seeing the blushing bride standing beside the groom, wearing his tuxedo with a white boutonniére and a fun patterned tie.

"21 years ago today! Best decision of my life. It keeps getting better… thank you @laraporzak for always capturing perfect moments!" Ali wrote, saying in another instance that he still "makes my heart flutter."

