George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth suffered badly during Covid pandemic - in her own words The GMA co-anchor and Go Ask Ali podcast star have been married for 20 years

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are one of TV's favorite couples and while George is incredibly private, Ali often opens up about their family life away from the spotlight.

The couple live in New York City with their youngest daughter Harper, while their firstborn, Elliott, flew the nest to attend college last year.

Earlier in the year, Ali released her latest book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, that opened up about the family's experience during the pandemic.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

She revealed how she suffered very badly from Covid - so much so, that the actress admitted at the time that she was "deathly ill" from it.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live via video chat in April 2020, the star appeared alongside George - who also had Covid but not as badly - and opened up about their varying symptoms.

Ali revealed that she was "deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever".

Ali Wentworth suffered badly from Covid during the pandemic

"I got corona, and I'm… sweating and achy and going crazy like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now, and George gets it, and he has no symptoms," Ali said.

George tested positive two weeks after Ali, but was asymptomatic. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great," he said during an episode of GMA at the time.

Ali's Covid battle impacted the entire family, as like with all other households during the pandemic, they had to isolate away from each other.

When Ali was finally able to leave the room she had been isolating in and reunite with her husband and daughters, they all cheered and sang for her as she walked out the door.

Ali and George Stephanopoulos have been married for 20 years

The fun footage was shared on Ali's Instagram account at the time, and was met with a mass of supportive comments from fans.

Ali has had lasting side effects from her coronavirus experience, appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan in the September that year, revealing that she is more forgetful, and has "Covid brain".

