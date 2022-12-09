Denise Welch looks seriously ageless in stunning new swimsuit photo What a woman!

In a new Instagram post, Loose Women star Denise Welch thanked her husband, Lincoln Townley, for giving her the confidence to pose in swimwear at 64.

The presenter shared a leggy snap of herself reclining in a bright orange swimsuit, captioned: "Thank you Lincoln Townley for helping me to have the confidence to do swimwear pics at my age!!"

Denise also shouted out healthy eating plan Lighter Life in her caption, crediting them for her confidence too.

She signed off the post with a lyric about her from her son Matty Healy's song Wintering, by his band 1975. The lyric goes "woman you are 64 years old," and Denise poked fun at herself, posting it alongside her saucy snap, writing, "if you know you know."

Denise's followers were impressed by her photo, writing: "Pamela Anderson is quaking Denise," while another commented: "The most beautiful 64-year-old I know."

Denise Welch wowed in her latest swimsuit photo

Fellow TV star Tonia Buxton was wowed too, writing: "Look at you hottie."

The former Coronation Street star has given insight into how she maintains her toned figure in the past, always shouting out the Lighter Life healthy eating programme.

Denise Welch thanked her husband Lincoln for his support

Denise said that having smaller portions and eating slower is key to maintaining her slim figure even when she's on lavish holidays, plus plays a spot of walking football in a bid to stay active.

