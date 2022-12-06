Sandi Toksvig reassures worried fans as she shares update after being hospitalised The former Bake Off presenter took to Twitter

Former Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig has reassured worried fans by sharing an update on her health after the TV star was hospitalised with bronchial pneumonia.

MORE: BBC Breakfast star left 'shaking' following on-air guillotine stunt

Taking to Twitter, the 64-year-old thanked her fans for their well wishes and kind words: "Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I've been unwell.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sandi Toksvig also presented Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4

"I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I'm fit to fly home. My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service."

Fans were thrilled to hear that Sandi was on the mend and took to the replies to send more warm messages to the Extraordinary Escapes presenter. "SO SO GLAD to hear you are getting better! Speedy recovery!" wrote one fan.

MORE: Great British Bake Off's Paul Hollywood looks so different with long hair!

MORE: The Traitors: meet the contestants and see who has left the show and why: updates

Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I’ve been unwell. I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I’m fit to fly home. My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service. — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) December 6, 2022

Sandi shared the update with her fans on social media

A second echoed this, tweeting: "This is the best news EVER! Thankyou Australian health service. You're such a fighter, so keep telling that pneumonia who's boss, it will soon realise who it's up against and bugger off. Can't wait for you to be back with your loved ones and pets, they are the best medicine."

A third added: "It was so wonderful to see your show in Melbourne. I'm so sorry you became unwell and so relieved you're feeling better. Thank you so much for coming."

Sandi Toksvig previously presented Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding

The comedian and writer, 64, was forced to cancel a string of tour dates in New Zealand after she fell in while in Australia and was admitted to hospital. A statement from her team was released last weekend and read: "Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour.

"She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel and perform. Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough - Team Toksvig."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.