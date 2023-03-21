Dan Walker celebrates milestone following horrific accident – fans send support The former BBC Breakfast star's followers offered words of advice

Channel 5 newsreader Dan Walker was rushed to hospital in February after he was hit by a car while out on his bike.

The presenter shared a photo of himself covered in blood while being looked after by NHS staff in an ambulance, with his former BBC Breaskfats co-stars sending words of support. Remind yourself of their heartwarming message below.

Though his accident was undoubtedly frightening for the star, it hasn't deterred him from getting back on his bike.

On Monday the 46-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on his bike, captioning the snap: "Got back on the bike for first time today and felt safe and secure with no flashbacks."

In the photo, Dan rides a swish-looking yellow bike, while rocking orange socks. "New bike, new helmet… just disappointed I didn't manage to match the socks to the frame," he joked.

Dan Walker on his new bike

Dan's fans were proud of him for facing his fears and riding his bike again, but many expressed their concerns about his outfit.

"Great stuff but where is your hi-vis? Essential for safety helps everyone see you," one wrote, while another commented: "Not being funny get a high viz vest. It helps. People will see you better."

A third said: "Glad you're ok and back in the saddle - but please wear some hi-vis! The socks are fab but think you need the noggin and body highlighted too!"

As a keen cyclist, we're sure Dan is well aware of the need for hi-vis, and perhaps simply eschewed it for his photo opportunity.

After his accident, Dan was left bloodied and bruised, but thankfully had no broken bones. "Just got home from hospital. Battered and bruised but - amazingly - nothing broken," he wrote.

Dan Walker was hurt after his bike accident

"Very thankful to still be here. I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics & police around me."

Dan finished by adding: "The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you're on a bike - get one on your head. Smashed my watch and phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I'm still here."

We're glad Dan felt confident to get back on his (new!) bike following his ordeal.

