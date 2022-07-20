Dan Walker shares impact Strictly had on his health The former BBC Breakfast star was exhausted during his Strictly stint

Former BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker made the move over to Channel 5 this year, following six and half years of rising at 3 am to present the early morning show.

Dan spoke about his secret for getting up early, explaining: "I got up at 3 am in the morning for six and a half years, I enjoyed it because I know I loved that job. I didn't have a choice to not get up," he told Aimee Fuller on the Monday Mile podcast.

"Work is something I look forward to, it's a privilege to work in a job you love and once you factor that in, the alarm goes off and you're ready to go."

Despite his ridiculously early wake-up calls, Dan shared that he still tried to exercise three or four times a week, saying: "I like to keep my body ticking over, when I was only sleeping for four hours I used to exercise to keep myself awake."

You won't catch him jogging though, as he has "dodgy knees."

Dan Walker moved over to Channel 5 earlier this year

Despite his ability to function on little sleep, when Dan took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, the star said he was busier than he'd ever been juggling learning the dances with his regular jobs, meaning he slept less than 24 hours in one week.

"I fell asleep, while Nadiya was talking to me, while I was stood up," he explained.

Dan Walker barely slept while taking part in Strictly Come Dancing

Here's hoping Dan gets a bit more shut eye now he doesn't work the morning show!

