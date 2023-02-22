Dan Walker's private 22-year marriage with rarely-pictured wife Sarah

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is at home recovering from a horror accident on his bike which left him "battered and bruised" and "lucky to be alive."

We imagine the 45-year-old journalist is being well looked after by his wife Sarah and their three children: Susanna, Jessica and Joe. As we wish him a speedy recovery, we're looking back at his very private relationship with his university sweetheart, to whom he has been married for almost 22 years…

When did Dan and Sarah meet?

Dan and Sarah share three children

Dan and Sarah met in 1999 when they were both studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism.

The couple have since set up their family home in South Yorkshire, located not too far from the BBC offices in Salford. But his decision to live in the area was actually driven by sentimental reasons, as he told the Mail Online in 2018: "My wife Sarah and I moved to Sheffield last year because it's played a big part in our lives. We both studied here and it's where I began broadcasting."

When did Dan and Sarah get married?

The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in 2001, although no photos or details have been released of their wedding.

They are approaching their 22nd wedding anniversary, and to mark the occasion last year, Dan and Sarah enjoyed a special date night at Sardinian restaurant Domo near his family home in Sheffield.

What has Dan said about his marriage to Sarah?

The family live in Sheffield

Since performing on Strictly, he has shared a rare photo with his wife and three kids – who all had their identities hidden – as they enjoyed dinner with his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Dan also dedicated his romantic Viennese Waltz to Sarah and revealed it was a sentimental routine since it was performed to her favourite song, She’s Always A Woman by Billy Joel. "I'm just going to gush over her for a moment," he said to Claudia Winkleman after his performance. "Because she's one of those people, the more you know her the more you love her.

The BBC Breakfast star tends to keep his wife and children's identities private

"And I've known her and loved her for over half my life." As the camera focused on her, Dan continued: "There she is, she's absolutely amazing, she's such a special person and I love her to bits. I hope she enjoyed that because we really loved it."

The TV star also regularly marks their anniversary and Valentine's Day with glimpses inside their relationship. However, he admitted in his column for iNews that he doesn't always get his gift-giving right!

"My best gifts over the years have included posh chocolates, meals out and a surprise trip to see Les Miserables at the theatre," he wote, adding: "If watching Michael Ball belting out 'Empty Chairs and Empty Tables' was the height of my Valentinian prowess, then the low point came about a decade ago when I inexplicably decided to wrap a saucepan up with an accompanying card."

