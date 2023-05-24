Frida Redknapp displays sculpted abs in flaming red sports bra and leggings

Frida Redknapp showcased her incredibly toned physique on Wednesday as she stepped outside for a sweaty workout.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-five posted a video of her fitness session complete with heavy dumbbells and a resistance band.

WATCH: Frida Redknapp shares glimpse inside stunning family kitchen

For the sporty session, Frida, 38, donned a flaming red sports bra and a pair of skin-tight navy leggings. She completed her ensemble with a pair of bright white trainers and a pair of simple stud earrings.

As for hair and makeup, Frida opted for a natural base and secured her platinum blonde locks into a sassy high ponytail.

© Instagram The model showcased her insane abs

In her caption, the star shared a sneak peek inside her training session. She shared: "Happy Wednesday everyone. Hope you managed to fit in some training so far this week."

She went on to say: "Remember, if you only have time for 20min or so each time, it's better than nothing at all. It's so easy to skip training if we haven't slept well, or feel extra busy, but try to make time for a few sessions each week.

"Lower the weights if needed too and just do a few extra reps instead. I use weights as that is what helps me tone my muscles the most efficient way. If you cannot fit in a session one day, try to the next day. CONSISTENCY is what counts."

© Instagram Frida with her rarely-seen daughter

Frida's fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "So controlled! Love that you share all this with us. Thank you," while a second chimed in: "Go girl!!!"

A third remarked: "Love what you do, you're absolutely amazing," and a fourth added: "Love your tips!"

© Instagram Frida shared a sweet family photo

Frida's sporty update comes after she shared a heartwarming family photo featuring little Raphael and her rarely-seen daughter.

In the picture – which was shared to Instagram – Raphael could be seen sitting on a plush bed with his elder siblings. He looked so adorable as he sweetly chatted to his half-siblings who could be seen resting on the edge of his bed.

© Instagram She welcomed Raphael in 2021

In a touching caption, Frida penned: "A little bedtime sibling chat. Feeling beyond blessed to have these gorgeous little and big people in my life #motheroffive #motherhood #neveradullmoment #family." She also reshared the photo on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "Sibling love."

MORE: Jamie Redknapp is so proud of son Charley after rare update from Arizona

PHOTOS: Jamie and Frida Redknapp's adorable blended family of 7 children



Fans loved the look inside her gorgeous family life as one enthused: "You have the perfect, loving family!" and a second added: "Aww they are so cute Frida." Many others, including doting dad Jamie shared heart emojis in the comments section.

© Getty The lovebirds wed in 2021

Frida and Jamie welcomed their first child together in November 2022. The couple share a blended family as a result of their respective former marriages.

© Instagram Jamie and Raphael enjoying a sweet moment

Frida has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys, whilst Jamie is also a doting dad to sons Charley and Beau from his marriage to Louise Redknapp.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.