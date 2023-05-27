Jennifer Lopez's unbelievable toned physique raises questions with fans - and you should see the video

Jennifer Lopez has posted an extended flashback scene from her hit Netflix film The Mother - and her incredibly toned back has had fans asking why the scene wasn't included in the final film.

"A lil #MemorialDayWeekend treat for you … a special extended flashback scene from #TheMother!!! @netflix @nikicaro @gaelgarciab @egt239," Jennifer captioned the video on Instagram which showed her character in a backless dress walking up a grand staircase into a bar in Cuba.

"That back," one fan simply commented, adding the hashtag 'discipline,' and another wrote: "Damn Jlo ain’t skip no back day."

But others were more focused on why the scene wasn't included, with one commenting: "They should have added this to the movie to make it make more sense."

"Can we talk about the fit of the dress and how impeccable that low v back hugged her body but not too tight to create back rolls. Chef's kiss to seamstress," quipped a third fan.

© Netflix JLo stars in The Mother

The Mother was released earlier in May and tells the story of a deadly female assassin (played by JLo) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up as a baby for her own safety. But their journey isn't smooth sailing, and the mother-and-daughter-duo end up on the run from a group of dangerous men, and her daughter, Zoe, gets kidnapped multiple times.

The Mother has clearly gone down well with viewers as it sat comfortably in the number one spot on the Top Ten Films on Netflix for several days.

The Mother was a hit for Netflix

Jennifer shows off her skilled abilities in the film, and her trainer and fitness guru David Kirsch recently shared all the details with HELLO! on the star's workout routine, and the post-workout necessity for an added boost.

Just by looking at the 53-year-old, it's clear that J-Lo's workout is not for the faint of heart. It turns out though that you copy her routine at home, and with minimal equipment, as it focuses on body weights and repetition.

© Getty Jennifer works out every day

"Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I'm like: 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself: 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum," Jennifer once shared, acknowledging she rarely skips a workout.

She also works out three or four times a week and David admitted that the star is "meticulous" about her eating, sleeping and generally about everything in her life. He called her workouts 'fast-paced' and revealed he adds plenty of lower body exercises into Jen's sessions, including something called 'the platypus walk'.

© Arturo Holmes JLo shows off her washboard abs

"Jennifer and I do a lot of platypus walks with a wide stance. Also known as a sumo walking squat. It’s great for your inner thighs and butt," David said.

He also adds single-leg deadlifts (ouch!) and boxing as well as Pilates movements.

