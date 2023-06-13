Adele's tattooed body will leave you in awe as deep meaning behind her ink work is revealed

The Hello hitmaker has a beautiful array of tattoos across her body

Adele has an incredible set of tattoos that have some very special meanings - including a gorgeous piece of body art on her arm.

The Hello hitmaker has a delicate Saturn design which is incredibly personal to the star. Saturn tattoos typically honor the special connection people have with time, change and uncertainty.

What's more there's such a thing as a Saturn return, which according to Astrology.com, is a "astrological moment when the planet Saturn returns to the degree and sign that it was during the moment you were born."

VIDEO: Adele's weight loss journey explained

This takes around 27 to 32 years for this to happen, and would have occured when Adele was creating her album, 30.

The star even opened up about her Saturn return in 2021, when at aged 33, she spoke about her life. Talking to Vogue, she said: "Then I hit my Saturn return. It's where I lost the plot. When that comes, it can rock your life. It shakes you up a bit: Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy? All those things."

As well as a Saturn tattoo, Adele also has three dots on her wrist representing the ellipsis, a grammatical element used to stipulate the incompletion of a thought or a phrase.

MORE: What is Adele's jaw-dropping net worth?

MORE: Adele opens up about weight loss transformation - in her own words

This is a symbol of a path with more to come - either good or bad. The award-winning singer also has a coin tattoo with a personal meaning. It has 'ONE PENNY' inked inside and 'HEART' which is a tribute for her mother, Penny Adkins. Adele also has a large bird tattoo on her back.

© Jason Merritt Adele's tattoos can be seen on her wrist

These typically represent freedom. Adele's son, Angelo, also has several tattoos that have been dedicated to him. The famous singer has a 'A' inked behind her ear, and she also has his full name, Angelo, tattooed on her right hand.

MORE: Adele poses in swimsuit in incredible new photos you need to see

MORE: Adele pays emotional tribute to ex-husband following major news

The superstar is a doting mom to her only son, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. While Adele is incredibly private when it comes to her personal life, she previously opened up about her family unit and co-parenting with Simon during an interview on The Graham Norton Show.

© Frazer Harrison Adele has an 'A' tattoo in tribute to her son, Angelo

She said: Our family is separated but we're nailing it and doing a really, really good job. They are my little soulmates – Angelo and Simon." When Adele scooped two awards at the Brit Awards in 2022, she dedicated them to her son and ex-husband.

MORE: Adele shows off Hollywood transformation in glamorous black dress

MORE: Adele poses in bikini inside her huge garden - and wow!

"I want to thank everyone I work with but I want to dedicate this to my son, and to Simon, his dad, this album was all of our journey, not just mine," she said.

"I am very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album about something so personal, not many people do stuff like that anymore." She added: "And my son has been so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last over years, so it's for him."

See below more photos of Adele over the years

© Getty Adele with her boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele doing carpool karaoke with James Corden

© Getty Images Adele opening her Las Vegas residency in November 2022

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.