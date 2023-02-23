What is Adele's jaw-dropping net worth? The songstress boasts an impressive property portfolio

Songstress Adele is a global sensation thanks to her deeply poignant lyrics and unrivalled vocals.

From her sensational debut album to her latest studio album – 30 – it's safe to say the mother-of-one continues to dominate the music scene.

The star, 34, boasts a number of accolades including sixteen Grammy Awards, twelve Brit Awards, an Academy award, a Golden Globe award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

But how much is Adele really worth? Keep scrolling to discover the hitmaker's staggering net worth…

How much is Adele worth?

Unlike the vast majority of celebrities these days, Adele does not make money through sponsored content or endorsements. The singer built her million-dollar empire through hard graft and endless tours.

Adele proved an instant success

Back in 2017, Forbes reported that Adele was worth $69million after what they described as "consistent touring." Between 2008 and 2009, Adele raked in an impressive $775,000 for An Evening with Adele. In 2011, the singer made close to $2million with Adele Live.

Fast forward to 2016, and the star struck gold with her sensational 2016 Adele Live tour which grossed an eye-watering $167.7million in ticket sales alone.

Whilst the Tottenham-born singer isn't going on tour for 30, the singer made a surprise appearance in London where she performed two sell-out concerts.

Despite the hefty £90 price tag, tickets for the summer shows sold out within minutes.

The songstress has released four studio albums

Adele featured on The Times' 2022 Rich list with a reported net worth of £150million.

How much did Adele make from 21?

Adele's second album – 21 – earned the singer six Grammy Awards. And that same year, the singer reportedly pocketed an impressive $15million.

Aside from her second album, Adele has earned some serious cash from the combined success of her three other albums: 19, 25 and 30.

Adele at the 2022 Brit Awards

According to Cosmopolitan, Adele made $31million in total album sales and $34million in total digital single sales. Yikes!

How much is Adele paid for her Las Vegas residency?

Whilst Adele isn't currently on tour, the songstress is dazzling crowds in Las Vegas as part of her Weekends With Adele at Caesars Palace's Colosseum.

And with the tickets ranging from £700 to £9,000, we imagine the star is quite literally rolling in it… And given that the venue boasts 4,200 seats, the songstress is reportedly set to earn around £500,000 per night.

Beyond this, Adele is set to make a profit from any merchandise sold at the venue. If her popularity is anything to go by, those T-shirts and memorabilia will be selling like hot cakes.

How many homes does Adele have?

It's no surprise that Adele has snapped up a number of luxurious properties both here in the UK and across the pond. The London-born singer has two side-by-side townhouses in leafy Kensington, whilst further afield in the US, Adele boasts a plethora of palatial properties.

Adele and Rich Paul went public with their romance in 2021

Her portfolio includes three adjacent homes in California's upscale Hidden Valley. In May 2022, the singer and her new boyfriend Rich Paul splashed a whopping £48million on Sylvester Stallone's North Beverly Park home.

The six-bedroom property is a vast home complete with a movie screening room, a gym, an art studio and an infinity pool.

Since finding fame, Adele has bought and sold a number of striking properties – with each sale adding to her wealth. In 2012, the singer made a profit when she sold her stunning Art Deco home – where she lived with her then-husband Simon Konecki and their son Angelo – for £2.85million.

The hitmaker splashed £48million on the above property

More recently, the Easy on Me hitmaker put one of her Beverly Hills homes on the market for $12million, after purchasing the property from Nicole Richie in 2021 for $10million.

The house was built in 1957 but has been renovated and extended, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a powder room and a large room that could be used as a fourth bedroom or a playroom.

What about Adele's divorce from her husband Simon Konecki?

Adele filed for divorce in September 2019. The formed couple tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their son Angelo in 2012.

Details of their divorce settlement have remained largely private. The judge ruled that "financial, sales or other confidential business information" regarding the proceedings will be kept private, with any involved parties needing to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The former couple called it quits in 2019

Whilst no details have been released, many began to speculate that her former husband could potentially walk away with half the earnings she made during their relationship.

