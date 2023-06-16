Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss flooded with support as she shares 'life changing' health update

Lila Moss is making a name for herself in the modelling world, starring in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, YSL and Versace, but alongside her day job, the 20-year-old makes time to raise awareness of her health condition.

Lila has type 1 diabetes, and can often be seen wearing her insulin pump and monitor, both on the runway and at events. On Thursday she shared a photo of herself wearing her diabetes tech at the Met Gala, alongside an impassioned caption.

"Diabetes tech changed my life making it easier to go about everyday life without having to stop and start to inject myself," she wrote of her insulin pump, Omnipod, which she wears on the back of her arm.

© Getty Lila and Kate Moss at the Met Gala, with Lila's diabetes tech on show

"Being able to control doses in smaller increments with my Omnipod, having most of the maths done for me (especially when I'm tired or in the middle of the night) and getting alarms and alerts from my blood sugar monitor has taken so much worry and pressure off of my mind and body, not to mention both devices helping to achieve better glucose levels with constant fine tuning."

She went on the implore how important diabetes tech is to those with the condition, writing: "Having access to the right technology for people with diabetes is so important and should be available to all those with diabetes who need it to improve their quality of life and gain some freedom so this Diabetes Week, I wanted to help raise awareness alongside @diabetesuk."

She signed off the post by telling her followers that they’re never alone, with a blue heart, and her fans rushed to praise her post, with many relating to her struggles.

"Thank you for raising awareness on T1D, Lila! It helps a lot to know that we are not alone in this," one commented, while another wrote: "Thank you for raising awareness from a mother with a 9-year-old son with type 1 diabetes!! It means so much!"

Another wrote: "I have so much respect for Lila, setting an amazing impression for a young T1D women!"

© Getty Lila Moss speaks openly about diabetes tech

Many others explained how Lila's decision to wear her monitor with pride has inspired their children to do the same.

"My daughter is 9 years old and also has diabetes and is sometimes ashamed of her Omnipod and blood sugar meter. So am so very grateful that you post pictures like this that can inspire her," one wrote, while a second added: "Thank you Lila for sharing this!! My 14 year old daughter is also a type 1 diabetic and used to hide her pump and Dexcom. Now she wears them without worrying if her peers will see. Thank you for sharing this and showing young diabetics not to be ashamed and not to let this disease stop them from following their dreams."

