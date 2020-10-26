Katy Perry looks stunning in swimsuit selfie on the beach with Orlando Bloom The Smile hitmaker shares daughter Daisy Dove with the Pirates of the Caribbean star

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated the singer's birthday over the weekend, marking her first since becoming a mum to baby Daisy Dove.

MORE: Katy Perry's baby Daisy gets a lot of attention following Orlando Bloom's latest post

The Smile hitmaker was inundated with messages on social media from her famous friends and fans, but the best tribute was from her fiancé.

Taking to Instagram, Orlando shared a series of photos of himself and Katy from over the years, including a sweet selfie of the pair posing on the beach.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Katy Perry's daughter Daisy's nursery

In the photo, Katy looked stunning in a lilac swimsuit embroidered with flowers and a straw hat.

Alongside the snapshots, Orlando wrote: "Happy Birthday my love. oh the places we'll go..."

Katy Perry looks stunning in a lilac swimsuit

Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with one writing: "You guys are the cutest," while another wrote: "Couple goals." A third added: "Beautiful couple. Happy birthday to your baby mama."

Other pictures from Orlando's collection included one of the pair on holiday in the desert and another of them posing in their bedroom at home in Beverly Hills.

READ: Katy Perry looks unrecognisable with black hair in epic new photo

MORE: Katy Perry's blue-eyed baby daughter Daisy is adorable - and identical to famous dad

The picture looked to have been taken several years ago, as Katy was a brunette.

Katy and Orlando have been on cloud nine since welcoming their baby daughter at the end of August.

Katy and Orlando Bloom on holiday

The protective parents have chosen not to share any photos of their daughter with the public so far, and may decide to keep her out of the spotlight during the first few years of her life.

However, fans are still hopeful that they will release a picture of Daisy, and only time will tell.

MORE: Katy Perry's baby Daisy's first photo and name meaning - all we know

Daisy is Katy's first child and Orlando's second. The Hollywood star is also a dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy as a brunette at home with her fiancé

Orlando opened up about Flynn bonding with his baby sister during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, telling the chat show host that he is "very used" to newborns as he already has two younger brothers – Miranda's sons Myles and Hart, who she shares with husband Evan Spiegel.

READ: Katy Perry's baby Daisy takes centre stage in star's new post

Miranda has a good relationship with Orlando and Katy, and recently praised the new mum after she shared a photo of herself following Daisy's arrival. "Omg you're amazing!" she wrote before adding: "Love you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.