Duchess Sophie enjoys surprise rare outing with dad Christopher Rhys-Jones, 92, at Ascot

The Duchess of Edinburgh was among the royal party at Ladies Day

The Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed a lovely outing at Royal Ascot with an extremely special companion - her father, Christopher Rhys-Jones.

Standing arm-in-arm in the Royal Enclosure on Day Three of the annual racehorse event, the father-and-daughter duo appeared to be in great spirits as they watched the royal carriage procession before taking on much of the action on the racecourse.

Sophie stepped out with her 92-year-old dad on day three of Royal Ascot

Sophie, 58, looked beautiful in a white floral dress while her 92-year-old dad looked smart in a grey morning suit.

The Duchess' white midi dress featured a pressed-pansy print in sunset tones, ruched three-quarter length sleeves, a V-neckline and a neatly gathered waistband. She amped up with glamorous with a pale cornflower blue woven hat that boasted pale yellow pansy detailing, wispy foliage detailing and a circulate shape.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla also attended Ladies Day

They were joined by King Charles and Queen Camilla as well as other members of the royal family including Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall.

This year's event follows the late Queen's tradition of supporting Royal Ascot where they were joined by members of the royal family and close friends during the traditional carriage procession.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended Royal Ascot alongside her niece Zara to enjoy a day at the races. Prince Edward's wife wore a heavenly white dress featuring striking bow detailing that protruded from the rounded neckline of the garment.

The number also featured button-down detailing, long sleeves and a belted waist. Duchess Sophie completed her race day aesthetic with a pale pink, wide-brimmed hat that perched atop her blonde locks. She wore her hair tied back to reveal and glowing beauty blend which was perfect for summer. A pair of drop-diamond earrings infused her attire with a healthy dose of dazzle as she waved at crowds from her horse-drawn carriage.

While Sophie doesn't talk a great deal about her parents, last year, Duchess Sophie touched upon the grief following the death of her mother, Mary Rhys-Jones, back in 2005. During an appearance at the National Federation of Women's Institutes annual meeting, the royal touched upon the pain of losing a loved one.

Offering royal fans a rare insight into her personal life, the royal explained: "To this day, I miss her very much and there are moments where I hear some music she loved or I do something I know she'd have wanted to hear about, which makes her early departure very hard."

