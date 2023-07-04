The Princess of Wales makes first appearance at Wimbledon 2023 - best photos

Princess Kate is patron of the AELTC and she loves Wimbledon, much like the rest of her family

The Princess of Wales has made her first appearance at Wimbledon after impressing royal watchers with her tennis skills ahead of the tournament.

Kate, 41, looked elegant on day two of the event, wearing a mint green blazer over the top of a white pleated dress. The royal's striking jacket featured white lapels and white covered buttons, giving us Princess Diana chic vibes. Kate also carried a small white bag as she arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC).

© Getty Images The royal looked stunning

As expected, her raven locks were perfectly polished and she chose to wear her hair down for the occasion.

© Getty Images Kate arrived for day two

The Princess then took her seat in the royal box, and she didn't appear to be with any other members of her family.

© Getty Images

Last year, Prince William and Kate brought their eldest child, Prince George, along to watch the action on Centre Court from the royal box for the first time.

The Prince, who turns ten on 22 July, enjoyed a father-son day watching the cricket at Lord's over the weekend.

Last month, the Princess highlighted the important role of the Ball Boys and Girls of Wimbledon, as she played in a doubles match with Swiss star Roger Federer. And royal fans were wowed by her skills…

Kate has been a regular at Wimbledon since before her marriage to Prince William in 2011, and has rarely missed the tournament.

WATCH: Princess Kate plays tennis with Roger Federer

In 2013, she missed Andy Murray's first Wimbledon victory as she was heavily pregnant with Prince George at the time.

During an interview with Sue Barker on the BBC documentary Our Wimbledon in 2017, Kate explained: "I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up."

Sue replied: "But you had a great excuse!"

Kate added: "I know but even still, I sort of was there… 'maybe I could go' but the doctors were like 'definitely not.' I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying 'sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations.'"

Luckily, William and Kate both got to witness Andy's second Wimbledon win in 2016 against Canada's Milos Raonic.

The Princess took over as patron of the AELTC from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, and in recent years, has presented trophies to the winners of the Men's and Ladies' finals.

Kate, who has shown off her serve on several occasions during tennis-related public engagements, reportedly used to take lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham.