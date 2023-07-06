Why Prince William and Princess Kate's family summer will be so different this year

The Prince and Princess of Wales are poised to enjoy the summer holidays with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be, like many other parents, preparing to spend more quality time with their children over the coming weeks during the summer holidays.

Here's why this year's summer break will be different for the royal couple and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis…

First full summer in their new home Adelaide Cottage

The family relocated sometime in summer 2022 to their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage so this is their first full summer to enjoy their idyllic new surroundings. Not only do they have a vast garden at the property, but they also have Windsor Great Park on their doorstep for trekking, bike rides and more.

First summer as the Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and his wife Kate took on the roles of the Prince and Princess of Wales this year, and as they spent years living in Anglesey, the country holds a place in their heart. Could they be taking the kids for a Welsh break this summer?

First summer without the Queen

Sadly, this year marks the first summer without Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September last year. Therefore, it will be a poignant time for the entire family as they think back to many summers spent with her at her favourite place, Balmoral Castle.

A Balmoral trip with a difference

August is traditionally the time of year that the royals gather at Balmoral Castle, the late Queen Elizabeth's Scottish residence. It's thought that this year, King Charles will host the extended family for the first time. Prince William is keen for his children to experience the very best of Scotland, just as he did as a child.

Speaking in May 2021, William said: "Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest.

"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.

"As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep. Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine.

"Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.

"George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."

More grandma Carole playdates

Earlier this year, news broke of Kate's mother Carole Middleton selling up her Party Pieces company. Reports suggest the business collapsed into administration and it has now been acquired by entrepreneur James Sinclair. But this life shift for Carole means more time to fulfill her grandmother duties, and considering they live so close to the Middletons, we can predict playdates in the sunshine. Did you know Carole and Michael have an impressive outdoor pool at their Berkshire home? Kate's sister James has shared pictures of it before – how dreamy!