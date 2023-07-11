Queen Camilla enjoys rare lunch date with son Tom Parker Bowles - see photos

Queen Camilla spent some quality time with her son Tom Parker Bowles this week, heading to Oswald's Club in Mayfair with her eldest child on Monday.

King Charles' wife was seen entering the private members' club, with a doorman allowing her in, before leaving later in the night with her son and an unidentified woman. Camilla and Tom spent a while in the club as the Queen was seen entering the building in daylight and leaving the premises after dark.

WATCH: Queen Camilla and King Charles host garden party

The 75-year-old looked extremely elegant in a striking blue floral dress as she headed into the club. She finished her look off with a pair of nude pumps and carried a clutch bag with her, while her security detail carried a brown paper bag in behind her.

Tom, meanwhile, looked very dapper in a navy blue suit as he waved his mum off following their time together.

© Blitz Pictures Camilla headed to the exclusive club

Oswald's was founded in 2017 by Robin Birley and named after his grandfather, and accomplished artist, Oswald Birley. The club has been described as the "most exclusive of London's private members' clubs" by Tatler and boasts Murano chandeliers and country house-style fireplaces inside.

It also has a very exclusive clientele list featuring several members of the royal family including Prince William, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh alongside their children Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew.

© Blitz Pictures The royal looked beautiful in a blue dress

European royals also love the club with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and King Felipe of Spain having previously visited the Mayfair establishment.

© Blitz Pictures Oswald's has an exclusive guest list

Camilla's outing with her son came just a week after she and King Charles were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales at their Scottish coronation, as part of Royal Week in Scotland. During the service, Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) at the national service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. The Honours of Scotland are the oldest Crown Jewels in Britain and have been present at many of the major royal ceremonial events over the past five centuries. Their centrepiece is the Crown of Scotland, crafted of gold and silver and laden with 94 pearls and 43 gemstones including diamonds, garnets and amethysts.

© Blitz Pictures Princess Anne and Zara Tindall are also members

James V had the Crown made in 1540 and first wore it at the coronation of Mary of Guise that same year, while the Sceptre is thought to have been a gift to James IV from Pope Alexander VI in 1494.

© Blitz Pictures Camilla was joined by her son Tom Parker-Bowles

For the service, both Charles and Camilla wore the ceremonial robes of the Order of the Thistle. William also wore the same, but as Kate is not a member of the Order she instead chose to wear a striking blue coat.