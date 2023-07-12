Zara Tindall and husband Mike join Queen Camilla at Wimbledon

Mike and Zara Tindall stepped out for a date day at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The pair, who are regulars at the annual tennis tournament, looked ready to watch the action as they arrived at the venue in south-west London.

The equestrian, 42, was elegant in a striped midi dress with tan wedges, and accessorised her ensemble with a fedora-style hat, sunglasses and an Aspinal raffia crossbody bag.

Meanwhile, former rugby star Mike, 44, looked smart in a grey suit with a stripy tie.

© Getty Mike and Zara will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this month

© Getty Zara looked beautiful in a striped dress and tan wedges

Zara's step-aunt Queen Camilla also attended The Championships, marking her first time at the tennis tournament as Her Majesty.

Camilla, 75, looked lovely in a white pleated dress with taupe heels for her outing, where she met with some of the ball boys and girls.

© Getty Queen Camilla chatted with AELTC chairman, Ian Hewitt as she arrived

A number of royals have been spotted courtside since it began on 3 July, including the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent and his children, Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston, and King Charles's cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto.

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik also watched Danish player Holger Rune's victory against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on Court One on Monday.

Mike and Zara, who will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on 30 July, were not joined by their three children – Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas.

© Getty The sporty couple looked effortlessly cool

But Mike revealed that the family have already had a fun start to the children's summer holidays over the weekend.

He shared a photograph of himself alongside two performers from the Tequila Circus.

"Nice way to start the holidays @tequilacircus with the kids. Nice work @minchrugbyclub.official for hosting them. #summerishere #circus," Mike wrote in the caption.